Kisumu to double revenue collection on automation

Kisumu County government foresees doubling revenue collection following a move to automate its revenue collection system.

The county’s finance executive Nerry Achar says the shift to a cashless system intends to reduce loss of funds and maximiSe daily collections.

Achar says the strategy will see the county meet local revenue targets to finance its Sh9.2 billion budget for the 2018/19 financial year.

With the manual system, Achar says the county government has been losing revenue during the collection process most of which was unaccounted for. It also allowed revenue losses by failure to collect rent and land rates.

The county currently collects between Sh45 and Sh50 million per month using the old system, but this is poised to rise to Sh300m under the new system.

After automation, the county therefore expects to realise at least 80 per cent of total revenue, from the two departments for a total of between Sh5 and 7 billion, up from an average of Sh1 billion in the last five years.

“The cashless system targets zero losses on revenue collections with expectations it will rise in the next one month when the system becomes fully operational,” Achar said.

The county government will collect revenue through Safaricom’s M-Pesa and Airtel Money transfer services.

The county’s revenue collection process will now be run by Strathmore University and Cooperative Bank, replacing River Bank and Kenya Commercial Bank whose contracts expired on June 30.

The former is yet to sign a contract with the county government on the revenue collection deal.

To monitor trends in revenue collection, the county will have a database of the revenue sources in the county by mapping and registering all businesses and traders including small-scale traders in the new system.