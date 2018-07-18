Family planning faces Sh8.3b funding deficit

A shortfall of an estimated Sh8.3 billion funding to the uptake of family planning services is likely to slow economic growth prospects in coming years. Ministry of Health officials have cautioned that the country risks seeing economic gains made in recent years eroded if deliberate efforts to control birth rate are not sustained through increased financing.

Head of Reproductive and Maternal Health Services Unit, Dr Joel Gondi said the sustained decline in donor funding for family planning (FP) services from Sh700 million annually to Sh100 million in the last five years is worrying. This is despite the country’s population rate recording constant growth. The country’s economic growth increases by about one per cent annually while population grows at a rate of three per cent annually, translating to about a million newborns each year.

According to population experts, investment in FP interventions accelerates economic growth. While the opposite contributes to increase in poverty across the country. National Council for Population and Development Director General, Josephine Kibaru said family planning is essential to overcoming poverty, which deepens when individuals can’t choose the size of their family.

“Improvements in health produce an array of economic benefits, greater investments in schooling, greater productivity, greater labour force participation and, eventually, increased income, savings, investment and asset accumulation,” she said during this year’s World Population Day, which marked 50 years since family planning won recognition as a human right.

Kibaru said FP is the most cost-effective intervention for tackling maternal death and illnesses.

“Ensuring universal access to reproductive health services, including FP, can ultimately speed up the country’s progress towards achieving Kenya’s Vision 2030 and the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” she added. She said FP is essential in overcoming poverty, which deepens when individuals cannot choose the size of their families. National Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary, Nelson Gaichuhie while assuring the ministry’s commitment towards increasing financing to family planning said FP is not only a right but also a development concern in Kenya.

Young persons

“Investing in FP accelerates economic growth. To realise a sustained faster economic development resulting from a decline in the fertility and a huge population of young persons, there is need for strategic investments in health, education, economic, and governance sectors,” he said.

He said there is a correlation between FP uptake, family size and individual’s quality of life.

Gaichuhie said investing in FP is key for social and economic transformation. This, he said means that better health and wellbeing produces an array of social and economic benefits including; greater investments in schooling, greater labour force participation and, eventually, increased income, savings, investment and asset accumulation.

“To realise these benefits, the Government with support from development partners has put up measures to ensure FP commodities are available, accessible and affordable,” he added pointing to the recent Sh2.3 billion allocations for the purchase of commodities. The recent Kenya Integrated Household Budget Survey (KIHBS) findings underscored relationship between individual and community poverty levels and household size.

“Despite the tremendous progress we have made as a country in Contraceptive Prevalence Rate uptake of 70 per cent in 2018 indicating that fertility rates in the country were declining, there is fear that if we don’t leverage resource allocation to the already dwindling donor financing, the gains we have made will be eroded,” he added. In 2011, the national government budget for FP increased from Sh600 million to Sh800 million for 2012/13.

“Budget allocation for family planning commodities has grown from Sh250 million for 2005/06 financial year to Sh660 million for 2012/13,” Gondi said. However, social experts argue that even as this showed progress, it was barely a scratch on the surface in addressing financing deficit for FP uptake, leaving the country with an estimated funding gap of 60 per cent.