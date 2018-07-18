American jazz acts Dianne Reeves and Marcus Miller 254 bound

Jazz lovers are in for a treat following confirmation that globally acclaimed American jazz performers Dianne Reeves and Marcus Miller will grace the stage at the Safaricom Jazz Lounge slated for October 18-20, 2018.

This will be the five-time Grammy winner’s first visit to Kenya to perform at the stage. Reeves, the pre-eminent jazz vocalist in the world, received the Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Performance for three consecutive recordings – a Grammy first in any vocal category. Featured in George Clooney’s six-time Academy Award nominated Good Night, and Good Luck, she won the Best Jazz Vocal Grammy for the film’s soundtrack.

After the Lounge, two-time Grammy award winner, Marcus Miller will headline the International Jazz Festival scheduled for February 11-17, 2019. At the top of his game for over 30 years, Miller is the winner of the 2013 Edison Award for Lifetime Achievement in Jazz (Holland), winner of the 2010 Victoire du Jazz (France) and in 2013, was appointed a Unesco Artiste For Peace.

His characteristic bass sound can be heard on a limitless set of musical hits from Bill Wither’s Just the Two of Us, to Luther Vandross’ Never Too Much.