The Slow Down hit maker, Bobby Valentino has confirmed he is coming to 254 for the Terminal Musical Weekend.

The American singer is scheduled to perform at KICC on August 3 alongside the likes of Keri Hilson, Horace Brown, Big Shaq, WSTRN, and Big Tobzare.

Kenyan acts expected to entertain fun seekers include Khaligraph Jones, Sage, Habida DJs Adrian and Pinye.