Meet Mombasa-based fashion blogger, Fatuma R Mohammed, the brains behind online blog

My fashion journey began…a few years back. It fell in love with thrifting. It was also some sort of retail therapy. Friends and colleagues would constantlycompliment me on my outfits. They couldn’t believe I thrift my outfits, rather, they thought they came from a high-end boutique.

My most memorable fashion moment was…winning a challenge against a fellow blogger. The competition was about who can pull a dapper look under a budget of Sh1,000. It felt amazing!

My style…is influenced by comfort. It is the key with simplicity coming in second. When designing for myself, I go for pieces that are simple and comfortable. I want my personality to reflect with what I wear, so I ensure I put that in consideration too.

If money was no object, I would… buy a private jet, so that I could go anywhere anytime I wished without worrying about travel expenses.

My favourite international designers are…Yves Saint Laurent, Calvin Klein and Laurance Basse (Project Runway finalist).

Everyone should own…a nice cologne and a good pair of shoes.

I would love to dress…Nancie Mwai. Her style is simple and relatable. She can turn a simple tee into a chic and classy get-up.

My style icon is…Janelle Monáe. She’s a master of classics. I especially love her suit styles — they’re out of this world. I also love how she pairs outfits — it’s simple and yet, elegant. She’s the queen!

My signature scent is…Good Girl by Carolina Herrera. I love its sensual and evocative scent.

My fashion obsession…is shoes! I’m obsessed!

I stock up most on…shoes and T-shirt dresses.

The beauty about Mombasa weather is…you can rock light airy clothes any day every day. You only need to cover up in the evenings because it can be chilly due to the ocean breeze.

Fashion blogging pays. However, you have to be in the game for sometime. You have to put in the work in terms of research, learn your target audience and be on top of your game — know what’s trending and invest in good visibility.

The secret of wearing makeup in Mombasa is…having a good matte primer and a setting spray. They help keep your make-up intact, instead of otherwise, melting off.