Support, a key lesson families can take from World Cup

With JUSTUS Njoroge

It’s been a month long football bonanza in Russia featuring 32 nations from every corner of the world. All teams came with great expectations. Some were disappointed and some were happy with their achievements. The fans also had their great expectations, supported different teams and there were indeed ups and downs.

I had an opportunity to watch most of the games with my family and it was quite interesting to see how they took sides. My daughter was mesmerised by Mbappe as the youngest player in the French team and by extension was routing for France. My son is a great supporter of Neymar and naturally he was inclined to support Brazil. As soon as the Brazil team dropped out in the round of 16, his allegiance moved to France. I was routing for Belgium and when they were eliminated in the semi-finals, I shifted my loyalty to Croatia.

Indeed, success has many fathers. We all wanted to be associated with the winning teams. Each morning, I would hear my colleagues analyse the games in the previous evenings and finally shift loyalties to the wining team. The Croatians impressed me. Even when they were down, they didn’t give up. They pursued and fought till the end, and their President was there with them, at least from the quarter-finals. And even though they didn’t win the World Cup, their President congratulated them for reaching the finals – the first time for their nation.

Learning to support your children even when they are down means the world for them. They may not be top of their class, top in different sports activities—give them the encouragement and appreciate the little strides they make. We all want our children to be top of the world, but that slot unfortunately, can only be occupied by one person or team and it’s possible it may not be your child. That is the sad reality of life. Support them even when they don’t excel to your expectations—because in the circumstance that is the best they could be able to achieve.