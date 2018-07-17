English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

18 students charged with plotting to burn Huruma girls and Aquinas

Three Huruma Girls High School students alongside 15 others from Aquinas high school in Nairobi were Tuesday morning charged with allegedly plotting to burn their schools.

10 of the students were released on a 10 thousand shillings bond even as the wave of unrest continued unabated several other schools in Kakamega and Migori counties being closed indefinitely after students burnt down their dormitories.

