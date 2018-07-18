Is your child addicted to your smartphone?

It is a familiar scene in every household. As soon as parents arrive home from work or just doing chores around the house, children take over the phone. Possessing their parents’ smartphone as if their lives depend on it, they drop it, drool on it, put it in their mouth and dial the buttons randomly. It is a daunting task keeping the phone away from them, and if you do, withdrawal symptoms include refusing to eat adamantly, irrational temper tantrums, you name it. But did you know that somehow you are the reason for your toddler’s addiction to smartphones?

Picture this: from the moment your bundle of joy is brought home, you started playing nursery or lullaby rhymes on your phone to distract him or her. And so by the time he grew up, he was already addicted to the bright colours of the rhymes and poems so much so that he refuses to eat without watching the rhyme on the phone.

The worst news is, smartphone addiction has adverse effects on your child’s development and health. This is mobile addiction in toddlers.

Smartphone affects brain development

It has been scientifically proven that smartphones affect the brain development by slowing growth and interfering with other stimulations that the brain needs to develop in toddlers. And in certain cases, excessive use of gadget, also causes cognitive delays

Obesity

When your child is either watching baby music on the phone or playing games, he or she is not indulging in outside play resulting in lack of physical exercise and sedentary lifestyle leading to obesity.

Delay in social development

Playing on smartphones or tablets also results in delay of social skills as the baby is always busy on the gadgets and does not talk or interact with other members of the family much.

Solutions for toddler smartphone addiction include avoiding to use mobile phone in front of your child. If your child is demanding for attention, don’t hand him the phone instead. This is how your child becomes addicted and knows that whenever he throws tantrums he gets a mobile phone.

Also, instead of showing the videos of rhymes, opt to buy Audio CDs and play them to your toddler, which is better than the bright colours on the phone.