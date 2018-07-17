Sonko nominates Oliech, Musa Otieno to oversee sports development in Nairobi

Nairobi Governor Mike “Sonko” Mbuvi has taken his philanthropic ways a notch higher by nominating former international footballers Oliech and Otieno to oversee sports development in Nairobi.

However, the two retired Harambee Stars players will be designated in their new roles after approval by the county assembly.

According to a communiqué from the Nairobi Governor’s office, Sonko nominated the duo due to their selfless and immense contribution to Kenyan football during their active years.

Oliech and Otieno, who helped Kenyan in different capacities to achieve international recognition, including steering Stars to the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations Finals in Tunisia, are now part of a ten-member team that was nominated by Sonko to ensure there is development of talent as well as tapping inherent sports talent in Nairobi.

Other members include former California MCA Hashim Kamau, Judith Nyangi who serves as Gor Mahia Organizing Secretary and Leah Mumo Mate, among others

Speaking after he signed the Nairobi City County Sports Management (amendment) Bill 2018 in to law at City Hall, Sonko said he is steadfast in ensuring that the youth reap big from their talents.

“This team, which is composed of Kenyans who played in international games, will help us a great deal in developing our own sports locally. We believe that they will share with us their great experience besides being inspirational to our own youth moving forward,” said Sonko.

Sonko reckoned that developing sports in Nairobi is part of creating job opportunities for the hundreds of thousands of talented youth in the cosmopolitan city.

He said infrastructure development is paramount in sport development, adding that that it is the main reason why the Nairobi City County is putting up state-of-the-art stadia that meet Fifa standards, including Dandora, Ziwani, Woodley, Riruta and Kihumbini.

“Our engineers are already on ground and I can assure you that very soon it will not be business as usual in our dilapidated stadia,” said Sonko.

He said after the completion of the facilities, he will lobby to have international sporting events to be hosted in Nairobi.

He said the UN-Habit placed Nairobi at position four as the best city to invest in, adding that with the impending completion of the state of the art stadia, more investors are bound to come on board and invest in Kenya.

The City Governor said he will not condone any form of corruption in his administration while stressing that improvement of infrastructure will not be compromised.

He said that any county official, including the County Executives, who will be caught in any act of lawlesness will face the full force of the law.

“I’m on the ground supervising the ongoing projects. I want to warn that any of my officials who will be implicated in any scandal in any of my projects will carry his own cross,” said Sonko.

Nairobi Sports and Education Executive Janet Ouko said in other countries where sport is taken seriously, majority of the youth have benefitted from the career.

“We should emulate what other developed countries are doing. A lot of youth out there eke out a living through sports and I believe we can take a cue to our benefit,” said Ouko.

Among those present during the function included Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi, Nairobi Majority Leader Abdi Guy and Chief Whip Chege Mwaura.