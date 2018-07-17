English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Musa Otieno,Dennis Oliech to oversee sports development in Nairobi

K24 Tv July 17, 2018
Dennis Oliech.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Tuesday nominated former Harambee Stars players Musa Otieno and Dennis Oliech to oversee sports development in the Kenyan Capital.

The former International footballers who helped Kenya to achieve global recognition in different capacities are part of a ten-member team that will ensure the development of sports talents in the city.

Speaking after signing into law the Nairobi City County Sports Management Amendment Bill 2018, Sonko said he is committed to ensuring the youth can use their talents as a source of living.

