Nakuru Jubilee party learns from China’s Communist party

China’s communist party has began training President Kenyatta’s jubilee party on democracy and party management. Nakuru county branch is among the beneficiaries of the program and officials are hopeful that the move is expected to change the livelihood of the people through transforming ideologies of the strong political parties in the country.

The Chinese delegation from china met with officials from jubilee party led by Nakuru deputy governor Dr. Erick Korir, who welcomed the initiative. Korir noted that Nakuru county was the centre of Kenyan politics considering its diverse population.