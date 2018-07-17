K24 TvNEWS

Nakuru Jubilee party learns from China’s Communist party

K24 Tv July 17, 2018
2,409 Less than a minute
Nakuru deputy governor Erick Korir/photo.courtesy

China’s communist party has began training President Kenyatta’s jubilee party on democracy and party management. Nakuru county branch is among the beneficiaries of the program and officials are hopeful that the move is expected to change the livelihood of the people through transforming ideologies of the strong political parties in the country.

The Chinese delegation from china met with officials from jubilee party led by Nakuru deputy governor Dr. Erick Korir, who welcomed the initiative. Korir noted that Nakuru county was the centre of Kenyan politics considering its diverse population.

Show More

Related Articles

July 17, 2018
2,407

Families spend night in the cold after their houses were demolished

July 17, 2018
2,408

A Mwingi pastor ex-communicated over alleged defilement

July 17, 2018
2,653

Nasa ‘dead and gone’, Wetang’ula declares

July 17, 2018
2,598

Mwilu to rule on religious garb row

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker