Dr. Willy Mutunga says there is a vacuum in opposition leadership

K24 Tv July 16, 2018
Former Chief Justice Dr. Willy Mutunga has waded into the building bridges agenda saying the march 9th handshake has created a vacuum in the opposition leadership.
Dr. Mutunga while speaking during the launch of a book Kenya-the failed quest for electoral justice graced by Ugandan opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye warned that unless a new leader emerges, Odinga is likely to return to his place in the opposition leaving the handshake in jeopardy.

