Robbers break into Family Bank in Ruiru, make away with Sh20 million

Police in Ruiru constituency are investigating how burglars managed to break into Family Bank, Ruiru branch and successfully made way with Sh 20 million and US 560 unnoticed.

According to Ruiru Ocpd James Ng’etich, the banks security manager John Muchiri said that on reporting to work, he found the banks alarm tampered with and fire alarm vandalized.

“After opening the bank, Muchiri discovered that the alarm system had been tampered with and on further checking, he discovered that the fire alarm system had been vandalized and concluded that all was not well in the bank,” read a police signal.

The daring burglars are belived to have made their way inside the bank during the night of Saturday or Sunday night at unknown time.

They are reported to have destroyed the banks kitchen roof, route they used to access other sections of the bank.

“They managed to access the strong room to the safe by cutting the door using welding gas cylinder power and further accessed branch ATM machine using claw bars and the welding gas power,” the signal further read.

Ruiru police bosses including the Ocpd, Dcio and officer in charge of crime visited the scene on Monday.

A gas cylinder and four claw bars have since been recovered from the scene and will be used as exhibits.