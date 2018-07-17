MPs threaten to sue hotel in marriage certificate row

Women parliamentarians have threatened to sue a Kericho-based hotel that reportedly locked out their colleague for failing to produce a marriage certificate hours after they had booked a room.

Under the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (Kewopa), they vowed to teach Sunshine Hotel a lesson; for embarrassing Laikipia Women’s Rep Catherine Waruguru and her husband William Kigen at the weekend.

The MPs said the hotel management has no business in the affairs of two consenting adults as its only business is to provide services to Kenyans.

The women legislators vowed to push for the recognition of marriages contracted under the customary law to ensure that those in such unions are issued with legal documents.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome and Gathoni Wa Muchomba (Kiambu) said the action by the hotel management was “unacceptable, barbaric and backward.”

Waruguru, who said she is happy being a second wife, said it is unfortunate that the hotel management failed to communicate to them early enough about their decision yet they had booked the room early enough.

Wa Muchomba said she also suffered the same fate at the same hotel saying she and her husband Robert Mbugua were denied access on their way from Kisumu several months ago.

“They refused to admit me and my husband into the hotel; they demanded that I produce a marriage certificate. We were forced to drive all the way to Nakuru and it was raining heavily. It is unfortunate that in this era and age, we are talking about discrimination in local hotels,” she said.

She said lawmakers will not allow any other person to suffer the same fate that she suffered when she went to the hotel.

She added: “this must stop. It is not their business to determine who one will share a bed with, where and how. We have come here as women mps to say no to this.”