EX-US President launches Sauti Kuu foundation in Kogello

K24 Tv July 16, 2018
Former US President Barrack Obama has urged Kenyans to fight corruption decisively and empower the youth to record real progress.

spekaing during the launch of Sauti Kuu resource centre in Kogello, Obama however lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga for agreeing to work together through the building bridges initiative but challenged them to put more energy to end graft.

Despite visiting the rural village ,residents expressed their dissatisfaction that he did not address any roadside gathering despite many missing an opportunity to access the resource centre where the event was taking place.

