Four Nyanza governors to know fate within fortnight

Four governors in Nyanza region will know their fate this month as Court of Appeal in Kisumu is expected to rule on petitions challenging their poll victories.

The court will this and next week deliver its verdict on election petitions of governors Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), Okoth Obado (Migori), John Nyagarama (Nyamira) and James Ongwae (Kisii).

Awiti will be the first to know whether he will retain his seat on Thursday when the Court of Appeal rules on the petition he filed against lower court verdict that annulled his win and ordered a fresh poll.

The victories of Obado, Nyagarama and Ongwae were upheld by the High Court but the decision was challenged by their rivals who filed appeals. Both Ongwae and Nyagarama will know their fate on July 26.

Quashed petition

Former Kitutu Masaba MP Walter Nyambati wants the court to overturn Nyagarama’s win after High Court judge James Makau quashed the petition filed on February 27.

Obado will have his election petition determined on July 27. Former Rongo MP Ochilo Ayako appealed the High Court’s decision that upheld the governor’s election.