Retired judge Etyang passes on

Henry Andanje

Retired judge Alex Etyang collapsed and died as he chaired a funeral committee of a friend on Sunday.

Etyang, who has been Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong’s chief legal advisor for the last four years, was rushed to Amukura Mission Hospital in Teso South constituency but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The retired judge is said to have been chairing the burial committee of his close friend Prof Moses Imo—the Dean, Faculty of Natural Resources and Energy at the University of Eldoret—who died last week after a short illness, when he collapsed.

Big loss

The body was moved to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret as family begins burial arrangements.

Sending his message of condolences to the family, Ojaamong said his death was a big loss to the nation as the country lost a brilliant legal mind.

“I am shocked to learn of the death of Justice Etyang, a close confidant who discharged his duties diligently at the bar and when I enlisted his services,” he said.