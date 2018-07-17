Governors, senators clash over Mvurya fine

Senators and governors are once again on a collision course after they differed over a directive by the former to slap Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya with a fine for failing to honor House summons.

While the Senate Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC) directed that Mvurya pay Sh200 000 to the Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye, the Council of Governors (CoG) said the fine is in bad faith and amounts to impunity.

In a statement, CoG chair Josphat Nanok accused the committee of slapping Mvurya with the fine despite him appearing and complying with summons.

Fine imposed

“In this regard, the fine imposed on the Kwale governor is in bad faith and amounts to impunity. The judgment mentioned above is very clear on the procedures to be followed on matters summons,” read the statement.

Nanok accused the committee of disregarding the court rulings especially on how summons are issued and in respect to matters before a county Assembly.

Nanok protest came hours after the committee ordered Mvurya to pay Sh200 000 and also appear before them without failure on September 4 after they declined to listen to him.

CPAIC vice chairperson and Meru Senator Mithika Linturi said the explanation by Mvurya for failing to appear were not satisfactory and thus could not be accepted by the committee.

Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri said it was sad that Mvurya had failed to table evidence and appear before the committee on time yet he knows well that the allocation to counties is pegged on the latest audited accounts.

Narok senator Ledama Olekina said it was offensive that Mvurya only gave the Senate very flimsy excuses.

But Mvurya defended himself saying he has never failed to appear before Senate, adding that his office sent an apology to the committee informing them that he was unavailable.