Jubilee enters into partnership with Communist Party of China

The Jubilee party has entered into partnership with the Communist Party of China (CPC) as it seeks to strengthen its foothold in Kenya’s politics.

Yesterday, Jubilee, which propelled President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to power hosted CPC top officials led by Prof Hu Jianhua, the party’s Executive Deputy President, in Nakuru.

The Chinese delegation led by deputy chief of mission Li Xuhang held a brief meeting with Nakuru deputy governor Eric Korir at the governor’s office before heading for another meeting with Jubilee county officials and Ward Reps.

Hua said CPC was glad to share knowledge and experiences with Uhuru’s party saying this will go a long way in strengthening ties between China and Kenya.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri assured Jubilee supporters the party was intact dismissing claims of cracks.