NATIONALNEWS

Jubilee enters into partnership with Communist Party of China

Noah Cheploen July 17, 2018
2,410 Less than a minute
Nakuru Deputy Governor Erick Korir (centre) with CPC’s Prof Hu Jianhua (right) and Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri (left) in Nakuru yesterday. PHOTO: RAPHAEL MUNGE

The Jubilee party has entered into partnership with the Communist Party of China (CPC) as it seeks to strengthen its foothold in Kenya’s politics.

Yesterday, Jubilee, which propelled President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to power hosted CPC top officials led by Prof Hu Jianhua, the party’s Executive Deputy President, in Nakuru. 

The Chinese delegation led by deputy chief of mission Li Xuhang held a brief meeting with Nakuru deputy governor Eric Korir at the governor’s office before heading for another meeting with Jubilee county officials and Ward Reps.

Hua said  CPC was glad to share knowledge and experiences with Uhuru’s party saying this will go a long way in strengthening ties between China and Kenya.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri assured Jubilee supporters the party was intact dismissing claims of cracks.

Show More

Related Articles

July 17, 2018
2,410

Four Nyanza governors to know fate within fortnight

July 17, 2018
2,408

Retired judge Etyang passes on

July 17, 2018
2,410

Governors, senators clash over Mvurya fine

July 16, 2018
2,524

Robbers break into Family Bank in Ruiru, make away with Sh20 million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker