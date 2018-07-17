Nasa ‘dead and gone’, Wetang’ula declares

Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetang’ula yesterday declared that the Opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa) is “dead and gone”.

He also accused Opposition leader Raila Odinga of “massive betrayal” especially to his party, Ford Kenya. Wetang’ula, however, said he is ready to soldier on, adding that he is in the 2022 presidential race.

The statement by one of leading Nasa’s lieutenants during last year’s election is the latest revelation of cracks within the alliance that have continued to widen since the controversial oath taking of Raila Odinga where other Nasa principals including Wetang’ula were conspicuously absent.

His remarks come a day after Nasa co-principal and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi toured the Coast over the weekend to marshal his party supporters.

“Nasa in my view is now a moribund organisation. We were in Nasa as a coalition of the willing and we suffered a massive betrayal,” said Wetang’ula.

“The grievances that we have had as opposition has remained unaddressed. That one of us has been compromised to join the gravy train doesn’t solve the problems of the country and that’s what Ford Kenya stands for,” he added.

During a party delegates’ meeting held in Kilifi yesterday, Ford Kenya party members declared Wetang’ula suitable for the presidential race, saying the party was realigning itself whether, join any camp or to go alone in the next General Election.

“Ford Kenya party feels that inclusivity has not been addressed even after the handshake. We as a party have suffered a massive betrayal from our partners and the best way is to align ourselves to form the next government,” said Wetang’ula.