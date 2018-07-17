NATIONALNEWS

Mwilu to rule on religious garb row

Paul Muhoho July 17, 2018
2,463
Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu

The Supreme Court will determine whether all students in public schools should be allowed to wear religious items of clothing in addition to their specified uniforms.

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, sitting with Justices Mohamed Ibrahim, Jacton Ojwang, Njoki Ndung’u and Isaac Lenaola yesterday heard rival submissions by Trustees of the Methodist Church, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the Attorney General and reserved their decision.

 The church is challenging the landmark decision by Appellate Judges Philip Waki, Roselyne Nambuye and Patrick Kiage delivered on August 9, 2016 in which they declared that students deserved to obey their religious requirements in accordance with their constitutional rights, which must be respected and protected.

