Kabras seeded tops at Prinsloo as Stanbic boosts circuit

Champions Kabras Sugar headline Pool A of the first round of the National Sevens Circuit, the Prinsloo Sevens that takes place at the Nakuru Athletic Club this weekend.

Kabras are joined by Strathmore Leos, Stanbic Mwamba and Mean Machine while 2016 circuit champions Menengai Cream Homeboyz are top seeds in Pool B which also features Kenya Harlequin, Blak Blad and Silverstone Kisumu.

Pool C sees Resolution Impala Saracens up against Nakuru-based Menengai Oilers, Western Bulls and Regional Logistics Mombasa as defending Prinsloo champions KCB tussle with hosts Top Fry Nakuru, Nondescripts and Nzoia Sugar Webuye in Pool D.

The circuit will once again feature a second tier competition which will also kick off this weekend and will be played alongside the main event.

Meanwhile, the event has received a Sh9 million boost from Stanbic Bank who will be the main sponsor and subsequently changed its name to Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit.“We recognise as an institution that this partnership will help to develop the sport. The rugby culture over the years in Kenya has been phenomenal and this sponsorship therefore will only raise the profile of the sport further. At the grassroots is where the talent is and probably for the future we might look at involving more projects at counties,” said Stanbic Bank CEO Charles Mudiwa.

Kenya Rugby Union chairman Richard Omwela decried the low number of sponsors who have come out to support the sport and called on more to take cue from Stanbic Bank.

“This contract is timely and we want to assure all clubs that they will receive monies going directly to their accounts. We get financial support from the International Rugby Board as affiliates but because of the many projects, we definitely need more help. As it stands, all we sell as an organisation is the sport itself and no other product so I am relieved with this gesture,” said Omwela. The National Sevens Circuit has been played every year since 1999.