Sugar Millers take their unbeaten run against Sofapaka to eight matches with vital win

They may be perched at an odd 14th position in the Sportpesa Premier League (SPL) standings and are hardly safe from relegation but Sony Sugar have over the years carved a niche for themselves as a bogey side to Sofapaka. The most perplexing of the statistics is that all this time Sony have been obdurate over Sofapaka, Batoto Ba Mungu have been in the title-chasing pack.

Sony proved that they are not done with beating Sofapaka when they pelted them 2-0 at the weekend after as many meetings and according to the teams head to head stats, the last time the latter savoured victory over the sugar belt side was on May 17, 2015 when they ran off 2-1 winners in a league clash.

Otherwise the rest of the last 10 meetings between the two since 2015 to date have ended in eight wins by Sony with one match ending in two-all draw.

Sony are currently coached by Sylvester Wanyama who took over after Salim Babu stepped aside following a string of poor results and the teams wonderful record over Sofapaka tells you that teams which are up there in the SPL can only underrate those gracing the lower reaches at their own risk. During their weekend’s conquest, Sony needed goals by Kelvin Wesonga with Enock Agwanda, himself a former Sofapaka player, completing the job with a late strike.

Besides Sony, Chemell Sugar utilised home ground advantage in a 1-0 victory over Nzoia Sugar.

Although they did give their fans something to brag about, 16th placed Chemelil and Sony who are in position 14 will need to win more matches to move out of the relegation zone.

Another team which had a weekend to remember was Ulinzi Stars who bruised the egos of their hosts Vihiga United at Mumias Complex by dispatching them 2-0, Oliver Ruto and Isaac Wamlala scoring in the 50th and 65th minutes respectively.

Following the win, Ulinzi moved to the third position in the standings to keep pressure on second-placed Sofapaka as well as table-toppers Gor Mahia who were away in Tanzania for the Cecafa- Kagame Cup that concluded at the weekend.

But if there is any team that is punching above its weight, then that has to be Nakumatt who bravely held pre-match favourites Zoo Kericho 1-1 at Camp Toyoyo ground in Jericho.

At one point in the league when they were suffering from acute financial problems, Nakumatt seemed dead and buried before making resurgence and as it stands, it is one of the most dreaded teams in the second phase of the season.

Placed twelvth in the eighteen team chart, Nakumatt will need to win a few of their remaining fixtures to be assured of playing in the top flight action again next year.