Gor players vow to boycott Yanga tie over ‘unpaid’ dues

The CAF Confederation Cup group stage first leg encounter between Gor Mahia and Young Africans (Yanga) of Tanzania scheduled for Kasarani tomorrow has been thrown into a quandary after a section of K’Ogalo players vowed to make good their threat to boycott the match over unpaid bonuses and allowances.

Gor returned home on Saturday from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where the team wound third overall in the Cecafa/Kagame Cup and as the issue of the unpaid bonuses and allowances boiled over with players throwing tantrums, Yanga named an 18-member team that was scheduled to land in Nairobi yesterday ready for the clash.

Yesterday, Gor deputy secretary Ronald Ngala appeared to be sweeping the allowance issue under the carpet by giving an impression that all is well within the team and that players are geared up for the Yanga match.

“The team arrived on Saturday and was given a two-day rest and will resume training on Tuesday (today).

I want to say the issue of allowances has been solved. I don’t know which issue of pending allowances owed to players people are talking about,” said Ngala.

However, a senior player said they have not been paid which is the bone of contention, adding that they would rather forfeit the match against Yanga than continue being given empty promises by club officials.

“We went through hell in Dar es Salaam and intimidation by some match officials was the order of the day. We have been taken for a ride far too long despite having families to feed and if we will be victimised for speaking out on our predicament, so be it,” said the distraught player, who sought anonymity.

He added that even if they were to honour tomorrow’s match, they are already haunted by the harrowing experience to post good results.

Meanwhile, Yanga will be landing in Nairobi without two experienced players in striker Mrisho Ngasa, Deus Kaseke and Congolese Heretier Makambo as their International Transfer Certificates (ITCS) were not processed in time.

Two other players including Hassan Kessy and Kelvin Yondani were excluded after disagreements with the management over renewal of their contracts.