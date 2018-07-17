Ronaldo completes Old Lady medical, unveiled in front excited Juve fans

Turin, Monday

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus medical took place on Monday as the superstar prepares to officially finalise his £100 million move to the Italian giants.

Images released by Juve show their super-fit new talisman undertaking the procedures before becoming the latest star name at the Allianz Stadium.

Hundreds of excited Juventus supporters greeted Ronaldo as he arrived at the club’s medical centre to complete his £100 million move from Real Madrid. The Portuguese touched down in Turin in a private jet on Sunday evening and arrived at the J Medical Centre adjacent to the club’s Allianz Stadium for tests on Monday morning.

He signed autographs for some of the waiting crowd, who chanted his name and cheered. As Ronaldo walked back into the medical centre, he sung “Juve, Juve.”

After heading inside the building, Ronaldo was quickly given training wear to put on and sported the famous Juventus logo for the first time.

After the medical, the 33-year-old was officially unveiled as a Juventus player inside the stadium last evening.

No complications are expected, with Ronaldo frequently cited as one of the fittest, most model professional athletes in the sport.

The Portugese superstar has only recently returned from a short family holiday in Greece, where he headed to following his country’s elimination from the Russia World Cup at the hands of Uruguay.

In the meantime, Ronaldo is due to meet Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri and his new team-mates having formally completed his transfer from Real Madrid. Juventus fans gathered outside the medical centre from early in the morning to catch a glimpse of their new hero, with some waving scarves and banners.

Some had already been to the club shop to purchase a “Ronaldo 7’ shirt, while a scrum of journalists and cameramen also awaited his arrival.

The Ronaldo shirts have been flying off the shelves, with the club struggling with the demand at which supporters wanted the 2018/19 kit bearing the name of the iconic star. -DAILYMAIL