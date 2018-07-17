‘I rode with chicken, potatoes’ on first visit

“I remember when we arrived from Nairobi via a train which went very slowly overnight and took a bus; we sat among chicken and sweet potatoes that dug into my side.”

It may have been 29 years in the past but the memories of former US President Barack Obama of his maiden visit to Kogelo remained as vivid as he retold them.

Obama, who was making his fourth tour to the village, admitted that yesterday’s was different from the one he made in 1987 while working as a community mobiliser in the US. Then, his stepsister Dr Auma Obama took him to Nyangoma after he insisted on connecting with his roots.

Matatu ride

He said the bus later dropped them in Ndori where they boarded a matatu that was overloaded with passengers.

“The matatu dropped us somewhere and after walking for some time, we finally arrived at Mama Sarah’s home —although it was not expensive as it is right now,” he said.

But yesterday, the former POTUS arrived in a convoy of armoured vehicles amid tight security both from the US Secret Service and their Kenyan counterparts.

He recalled his grandmother Mama Sarah Obama prepared a meal of chicken and rice for them before showing him the bathroom.

“I had to squat in a makeshift bathroom and pour water on myself. I looked at the stars before visiting my father’s grave. It gave me satisfaction that even a five-star hotel cannot provide,” he said adding that the first visit made him appreciate his background and the role his late father Barack Obama Senior played in the community.

“When I was president, it was a little bit harder to get here because my plane was too big and could not fit the tarmac here,” he said.