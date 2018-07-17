8,000 evicted from Mau, says State

Peter Leshan and Felix Yegon

The Joint Mau Forest Security Force has recovered 4,500 hectares of Maasai Mau that has been under settlements, the government said yesterday.

Narok County Commissioner, George Natembeya, said 8,860 settlers have so far been removed from the section of the larger Mau Complex in the ongoing operation dubbed “Okoa Msitu Wa Maasai Mau” which started last week.

In his weekly press briefing on the progress of the operation carried out by the force comprising Kenya Forest Service, Narok County government and Kenya Wildlife Service rangers and the police, he said approximately 1,772 semi permanent houses have been demolished in the phase one of clearing settlements.

“All those affected moved out voluntarily after pulling down their houses. Security personnel in the operation have not forced them out or burnt their houses,” said Natembeya.

Inhumane evictions

Meanwhile, three leaders from Narok and Bomet counties want Natembeya held accountable over “inhumane evictions” in Mau forest.

Bomet Central MP Ronald Tonui and MCAs Philemon Aruasa (Melelo) and Jafferson Langat (Ololulung’a) accused Natembeya of flushing out people living outside the forest cutline.

“We will not accept what the security officers did to these people and Natembeya should apologise by rebuilding their houses and returning properties destroyed during the evictions,” said Tonui when he spoke at Kitoben in Narok South.