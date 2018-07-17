Nyamira medics serve patients pain, misery…

Evans Nyakundi and Felix Yegon

In pain. Helpless. Abandoned! This is what angry Nyamira county medics have served the sick who have turned for help. Why? The county owes them a month’s pay.

The boycott has affected operations in all health facilities with the medics vowing not to resume work until their salary arrears are paid. The medics were paid part of their salaries last week but they demanded to be paid a full package of the two months (May and June). Kenya National Union of Nurses Nyamira branch secretary Richard Oruta yesterday said services will remain paralysed until the county government pays the remaining salary.

“Our health workers throughout the county have decided to remain on the go-slow as they demand a full payment for the two months,” he said.

However, health County Executive Committee member Douglas Bosire said normal operations are yet to resume because “a good number of medics have already resumed duty” in most of the health facilities in the county.

“We are glad that a good number of our staff has already resumed duty and our health facilities are working .Our health workers will be fully paid soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, a row between two officers in the health docket is threatening to paralyse service delivery in the neighbouring Bomet county.

Health executive member Joseph Sitonik has been caught in a supremacy tussle with Health services chief executive Zaddy Chepkorir over staff transfer.

Two weeks ago,Chepkorir made changes at the county’s Longisa referral hospital and moved several officers from the management level to services delivery unit.

However, Sitonik has since revoked the changes saying proper consultations were not made.