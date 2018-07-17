Embu leaders urge State to resume Mwea resettlement

Brian Musyoka

Some Embu leaders have called for the revival of the resettlement plans of more than 7,800 beneficiaries of the Mwea settlement scheme in Mbeere South sub-county.

The exercise was stopped by the government almost three months ago over security concerns.

Speaking during a fundraiser in Kibugu ACK church, the leaders said tension was building with beneficiaries threatening to storm the 44,000-acre piece of land.

“You stopped the process after identifying a mistake, now you have to correct that and allow the process to continue. Tension is already building,” said Mbeere South MP Geoffrey Kingangi (pictured).

