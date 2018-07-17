Obama’s visit an opportunity to reflect on unity

Alberto Leny

Former US President Barack Obama’s homecoming has affirmed his faith in the land of his father’s birth and encouraged leaders to work towards the restoration of national unity.

Kenyans have a lot to be proud of and learn from Obama’s exemplary leadership. Yesterday, the former president stated that he considers himself part of the Kenyan family and would wish to see the nation united in prosperity in which the young people can enjoy maximum educational, economic and cultural opportunities.

As he recalled his first visit to Kenya 27 years ago, Obama noted that the country has made tremendous progress since then and urged the leadership to shun negative ethnicity and corruption which continue to pose the greatest threat to national unity and progress.

It is quite telling that Obama met President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and endorsed the ‘Building Bridges’ initiative that arose out of the March 9 ‘Handshake’.

After the protracted electoral contest last year, Kenyans, the clergy, diplomats and other stakeholders expressed concern over deep divisions that polarised the nation.

Kenyans and the international community breathed a sigh of relief as the two leaders dropped their hard-line stance for the sake of peace and stability as the nation went through one of the most difficult periods in history.

Leaders must draw lessons from 2017 and vow never to use the ethnic card again to divide Kenyans.

The fractious nature of Kenyan society and negative ethnicity is mostly propagated by the political elite and bad leadership, which impacts adversely on democracy and development, as Obama pointed out in his speech at Nyang’oma Kogelo in Siaya county.

He described the ‘Building Bridges’ initiative as a sign of a new emergent Kenya that holds great hope for the youth, saying the foundations for the new united, emergent Kenya has been laid out in the Constitution.

In echoing Obama’s clarion call, it is important to remind ourselves that dialogue is the only way to get out of the perennial toxic atmosphere that prevails over the country especially during electioneering.

Obama raised fundamental leadership and governance issues which the initiative can help resolve.

However, the best way forward requires a re-look at the Constitution through sober reflection, devoid of the acrimony and belligerence that has characterised politics in this country for decades, causing tensions, fatigue and economic downturn.

Kenyans need peace, justice and economic prosperity and political leaders need to engage not as competitors but as custodians of democracy and national unity.

Obama alluded to the great danger of negative ethnicity and corruption to national unity and economic progress especially for the young people, who, he said, had demonstrated that Kenyans can be allies for unity and progress regardless of ethnic background.

Politicians must ponder the perils and high cost of conflict that arises out of intolerance and the whipping up of ethnic emotions and instead embrace dialogue to bring people together.

The ‘Building Bridges’ initiative ought to bring on board leaders across the political divide, faith-based organisations, civil society and other non-state actors to create a forum for dialogue that will steer the country towards the path of electoral justice, equity and inclusion.

All stakeholders must demonstrate genuine commitment to justice, reconciliation and equity.

We need statesmanship and good governance to forge peace, national cohesion and integration.

The writer comments on topical issues.