Collaboration crucial in checking corruption

The mutual agreement between Kenya and Switzerland that cleared the way for the recovery of ill-gotten wealth hidden in secret accounts in the European country is an indication that the war against graft has been taken a notch higher.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Swiss counterpart, Alain Berset, signed the Framework for the Return of Assets from Corruption and Crime in Kenya (FRACCK), which also binds the United Kingdom, the government of Jersey and the Swiss Federal Council to recover state assets derived from corruption.

Kenya has fallen victim to rogue politicians and government officials who have used their positions of power to loot public resources and spirit away the wealth to tax havens abroad.

According to various reports, there would be more than Sh200 billion looted from Kenya and stashed in various safe jurisdictions across the world. The amount hidden in Swiss accounts is said to be between Sh50 billion and Sh72 billion.

Therefore, the signing of FRACCK is a reflection of the government’s commitment to clamp down on corruption. The raid on the network that has allowed the purveyors of the vice sends a strong warning to public officials that while they may manage to embezzle public resources, they may not be able to hide the loot.

The government should take further the crusade against corruption and sign treaties with other tax havens to recover stolen wealth.

Equally, the government should scale up the current purge on State officers who have used their position to plunder of public resources and bring them to justice.

It is comforting that the country has put in place an elaborate legal system backed by investigative agencies now enjoying the political goodwill to follow the corruption trail, nab rogue officials and recover the looted wealth.

Corruption has intolerably injured this country. Economists have established a clear link between poverty and corruption.

For example, Swiss economist Beatrice Weder di Mauro has shown that high levels of corruption lead to lower investment and lower growth rates. Daniel Kaufmann, for many years one of the World Bank’s leading anti-corruption experts, investigated the effects of good governance and concluded that countries that combat corruption and advance the rule of law can substantially reduce child mortality and as much as quadruple per capita income.

The government must stay focused until the war is won, otherwise the realisation of the Big Four agenda and Vision 2030 will remain a mirage.