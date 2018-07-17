Staff involvement key in managing digital security

Githii Mburu

Deployment of technology provides us with numerous benefits, both social and economic. However, the digitisation of many sectors of the economy brings with it a number of challenges and risks to our society.

The use of technology has created a situation where information on identity, assets, financial transactions, medical history, employment, security, plans and strategies among others is now available on digital platforms.

The fact that this information can be altered and even shared without the authority of the owner makes it very worrying for all of us. The fact that fraudsters can empty bank accounts, attempt to alter ownership assets such as motor vehicles, alter grades in institutions of learning, alter tax records among many other things is equally scaring.

For businesses the challenge is even greater since the criminals have demonstrated capacity to bring down entire business systems with ease and for prolonged periods. The threats explain the timely nature of the summit by experts drawn from across the globe who recently converged in Nairobi.

The conference on Africa Cyber Defence themed The African cyber security landscape – challenges and opportunities was the largest such gathering in the region, hosting more than 750 senior Information Communication Technology and cyber security experts including ministers, governors, commissioners to address the current and future cyber security needs of the region.

The participants emphasised the need for global collaboration and harmonisation of the regulations (policy and laws) and sharing of information since cyberspace has no boundaries. Cyber security mitigation, they said, is a borderless war that needs a coordinated effort.

However, the main task is for Africa to develop homegrown skills and cyber security products and stop over reliance on external/imported products. What also came out is that Africa should be bold enough to allow digital transformation.

Though cyber security is a global concern, Africa currently hosts some of the fastest growing economies in the world and the entire continent is set for a huge economic transformation.

The conviction is that cyber security breaches and attacks have the potential to slow down Africa’s economic development. The need to collaborate efforts immediately to address and counter the cyber-attacks with the right people, process and technologies is critical for the region.

90 per cent of Africa’s businesses are operating below par as far as cyber security is concerned. In 2017 alone, Africa as a whole lost more than $3.5 billion (Sh350 billion) in cyber-attacks, a 75 per cent increase from 2016. From these statistics, it is clear that cybercrime attacks are on upward trend.

To address these issues, I believe it is important for institutions to involve staff in managing the security of their digital environment. Staff must be sensitised on their role in ensuring the institution remains secure.

Institutions should also invest in continuous modernisation of their technologies both hardware and software. To lag behind in this aspect exposes them further.

—The writer is KRA’s Commissioner for Intelligence and Strategic Operations, [email protected]