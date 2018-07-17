MPs endorse Matiang’i as Gusii spokesperson

Nine Gusii legislators over the weekend endorsed Interior Cabinet secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i as the community’s spokesman.

In what was seen as a move to launch him into politics, the leaders said the CS has what it takes to hold that honourable slot.

The MPs want Matiang’i, who as a public servant is not allowed to dabble in politics, to cater for the community’s interests in government.

Speaking at the Sironga SDA church where they accompanied the CS for a funds drive, the MPs said they wanted someone who will push for the interests of the community.

Active politics

Former Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae who has now retired from active politics, has been the Abagusii community’s political spokesman for many years.

The MPs drawn from Kisii and Nyamira counties said they were focused on having the community’s interests in the government taken care of.

The MPs—Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Ben Momanyi (Borabu), Alfa Miruka (Bomachoge Chache), Richard Tong’i (Nyaribari Chache), Jerusha Momanyi (Nyamira Woman Rep), Jimmy Angwenyi (Kitutu Chache North) and Samuel Arama (Nakuru West)—pledged to work as a team for the sake of the Abagusii.

Such unity, they said will change the socio-economic and political status of the region.

Nyamoko cited the Nakuru West legislator Arama’s recent arrest as a ploy to silence him after he expressed his support on Matiang’i unwavering crackdown on sugar cartels.

His remarks were supported by, Tong’i who emphasised on the benefits of unity among the community leaders.

Making demands

In the meeting, Tong’i said Nyachae’s political space in Gusii politics should be taken up by Matiang’i.

“In future reorganisation in the government, we are planning to make exceptional demands as a united community with Matiang’i in mind. We have him in the front and we should support him at all costs,” said Nyamoko.