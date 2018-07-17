Rift maize farmers decry pay delay

Hundreds of maize farmers in North Rift are disappointed by the government’s failure to pay them Sh1.4 billion on Friday for produce delivered to National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots in the region.

They had been streaming to Eldoret and Moi Bridge NCPB depots from Wednesday in anticipation of payments for their dues as promised by Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich.

“We are not in a position to comment on the delay until we receive communication from our head office in Nairobi,” said an official in Eldoret who declined to be named.

Kimutai Kolum, a farmer, said they are planning on holding daily demos to protest the manner in which the State was handling their plight.

Kenya Farmers Association director Kipkorir Menjo said their efforts to reach senior Ministry of Agriculture officials in Nairobi over the pay have not been successful.