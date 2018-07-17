Sugar safeguards dilemma

Musa Radoli

Kenya has secured another two-year extension from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) to cushion the troubled sugar industry but questions linger about the state of the sugar industry.

According to the Comesa Secretariat in Lusaka Zambia the extension will operate on the basis of the terms and conditions set out in Directive No. 1 of 2007.

“Kenya’s sugar industry will continue to enjoy protection from influx of imports from the Comesa region after the Comesa Council of Ministers passed a resolution accepting Kenya’s bid to extend sugar safeguards for two more years,” said an MFA Press quoting the secretariat.

It says the current sugar safeguards will expire in February 2019, with the extension of the safeguards, this will run up to February 2021.

Question is, will Kenya meet the Comesa trade bloc requirements by the February 2021 deadline?

Kenya has since 2004 sought extensions of safeguards to limit importation of duty free sugar from the Comesa region by invoking Article 61 of the Comesa Treaty, which provides for the protection of emerging sectors until they are considered mature for competition.

Extension

It is worthy noting that the Comesa Secretariat has always accepted the requests for extension, including the most recent one last week.

The extension will operate on the basis of the terms and conditions set out in Directive No. 1 of 2007 which included privatisation of all State-owned mills, doing research into new early maturing and high sucrose content sugar cane varieties and adopting them, and paying farmers on the basis of sucrose content instead of weight.

Since these terms were set out however, none of the State-owned milling entities have been privatised. The applications have also been on the premise that stakeholders in the sugar industry put their house in order by becoming more competitive

But according to Kenya’s Sugar Directorate, locally produced sugar remains uncompetitive with the cost of production at about $600 (Sh60,000) per tonne, which is higher than any Comesa country.

A recent study by Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) also reveals that even before processing begins in the country, sugar milling firms are said to have already incurred up to 78 per cent of production costs in raw materials and farm overheads.

Privitisation

The price for procuring sugarcane alone accounts for 52 per cent of costs, while agricultural overheads such as transport and storage expenses take up the remaining 26 per cent of overall cost of production.

The privatisation of the remaining five State milling corporations led by Nzoia Sugar Company in Bungoma County, Chemilil, Muhoroni and Miwani in Kisumu County and Sony Suagr in Migori County to end Kenya’s perennial reliance on Comesa safeguards has not been achieved.

Unfortunately, all the State-owned milling corporations’ operations are grounded at the moment and in urgent need of turn around strategies, and this includes leading miller Mumias Sugar Company as sugarcane becomes scarce by the day. South Nyanza Sugar Company (SONY) is also operating below production capacity due to lack of sugarcane amid fears that its operations could also grind to a halt anytime.

All five State-owned milling firms are operating using obsolete milling machineries that drastically hamper efficiency and production capacities.

The acute shortage of sugarcane was triggered by entry of privately owned milling firms like West Kenya and Butali in Kakamega County, Kibos in Kisumu, Sukari in Migori West Kenya, and Busia Sugar Industries in Busia County which gobbled up supplies meant for State-owned firms.

There has also been a sharp decline in sugarcane production since scrapping of the Sugar Development Levy 15 years ago, particularly among outgrower sugarcane farmers, who are the backbone of the sub-sector.

This led to systematic collapse of sugar development programmes in all State-owned milling corporations and the collapse of outgrower farmers companies like the Mumias Outgrowers Company (MOCO), leaving a gap that has never been filled.

Perennial delays in payments to farmers for cane delivered, coupled with low producer prices of cane between Sh3,500 and Sh4,500 per tonne enormously eroded farmers’ confidence in the crop, as many turned to alternative products.

Farmers are still being paid by the weight of the crop they deliver as opposed to their sucrose content, while AFFA, the ministry of agriculture and stakeholders in the sub-sector have not published any reports on when this is going to be rolled out.

Dire straits

In essence, the sub-sector is in dire straits and there seems to be no clear programme to completely revamp it to put it on course, and to effectively compete with cheaply produced imports from Comesa member states.

Another critical element that may undermine any achievements during this period is the massive importation of cheap “unfit for human consumption” sugar into the market.

There is also the question of weak legislation governing the sub-sector which the sugar importing cartels have been exploiting making it difficult for local factories to prosper.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics’ indicate that by the end of the last financial year more than 800,000 tonnes was imported.