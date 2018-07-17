Why State should invest in creative arts economy

George Gachara

Creative industry is coming of age in most African countries and is arguably the most dynamic in these economies.

Africans are more and more interested in content made in Africa: From Nollywood to Riverwood and Bongowood, they are glued to their television screens watching local narratives produced by local artistes. Artistes are breaking the glass ceiling to make their mark in the international cultural, entertainment and media space.

We are proud of visual artiste such as Cyrus Kabiru and Wangechi Mutu, performers Lupita Nyong’o and Paul Ogola, film ––makers Wanuri Kahiu and Jim Chuchu, musicians Sauti Sol and Ayub Ogada, and jeweler Ami Doshi, among several other practitioners. Analysts and commentators in major global publications have attempted to describe this creative renaissance in Africa. Even skeptics have accepted it as an emerging market boom, as the cautiously optimistic consider it a sleeping giant.

The pragmatic envision it as a possible alternative sourcing region of jobs and products to Asia, and its converts are celebrating the sector, at times dubbed the orange economy, as among of the world’s fastest-growing business arenas.

While these opportunities for growth are exciting for practitioners, it is also true that this success has primarily been built on an entrepreneur-driven model. This produces great success for leading players, but is also occasioned by massive skills gaps in the wider sector, infrastructure deficits, and low coverage by public policy, which limits growth potential after any initial surge. At home, the government’s Big Four agenda is the driving strategy for economic growth in Kenya. At the heart of this strategy is the creation of jobs, especially for young men and women, who are the largest population demographic.

Kenya’s youth population enjoy a good education, a diverse cultural background and a dynamic entrepreneurial culture. With these qualities, creatives in this demographic can easily produce high quality products—music, film, gaming, fashion, design, visual and performing arts etc. — and create employment and make significant economic development through these industries, if they were accompanied by a catalytic policy and business environment.

In the absence of meaningful integration of the creative and cultural industries into Kenya’s development plans, we deliberately ignore a sector with a notably high multiplier effect—affecting living standards and wages, as well as playing a role in crafting a nation’s unique cultural identity.

It also creates room for direct services in others sectors, including but not limited to hospitality and tourism, events, insurance and education. In ignoring the creative and cultural industries, we perpetuate age-old resource underutilisation, which is a major driver for relocation and migration of creative capital to other countries.

At 5.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP)—according to the Kenya Copyright Board (2013)—if given the right business environment, development incentives, and market opportunities, creative industries present a tremendous opportunity.

The writer is the managing partner at HEVA Fund—a finance and business support facility for creative industries in East Africa.