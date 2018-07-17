How stolen billions in tax havens will be recovered

In the British spy movie The World is not Enough starring Pierce Brosnan as M16 agent James Bond, a Swiss banker Lachaise says moments before being killed by a knife thrown to the back of his neck, “I am just a middle man”. “I am doing the honourable thing and returning the money to its rightful owner,” Bond replies sarcastically. “And we know how difficult that can be for the Swiss.”

Two decades later since this film was produced, last week on Monday President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Swiss counterpart Alain Berset oversaw the historic signing a crucial agreement that clears the way for the recovery of ill-gotten wealth hidden in Switzerland to the rightfully owners in Kenya.

The Framework for the Return of Assets from Corruption and Crime in Kenya (FRACCK) binds the United Kingdom, the government of Jersey, the Swiss Federal Council (the Partners) to recover and return assets derived from corruption. These jurisdictions, referred to as tax havens in international financial circles, share little or no financial information to foreign tax authorities.

Usually recovery and repatriation of suspected stolen funds or assets is fraught with challenges as the process is lengthy with many political, legal and administrative hurdles. And to paraphrase James Bond, the recovery and repatriation of ill-gotten wealth from Switzerland, one of the major financial black hole that has been attracting suspect cash from all over the world, is a complex and often arduous process with many hurdles and obstacles.

According to the mutual agreement between Kenya and three jurisdictions, the recovered State and non-State assets will be returned to the country, less the costs accrued in the process.

“In the spirit of the Global Forum on Asset Recovery’s Principles for Disposition and Transfer of Confiscated Stolen Assets in Corruption Cases, returns should proceed in a transparent and accountable manner with the mutual consent of both the Government of the Republic of Kenya and the Partner offering the return. To this end, each Partner may conclude with the government of the Republic of Kenya agreements or mutually acceptable arrangements,” part of the agreement reads.

The countries also agreed that the returned assets will be used to pursue clearly indentified development objectives, for example in the health sector, to benefit Kenyans in line with 2030 agenda. To ensure there is accountability, Kenya and the partners will decide on the projects to deliver these objectives, as well as modalities and organisations to implement the programmes.

Popular destinations

As the war on corruption now turns to recovery of proceeds, it is expected that the Kenyan government will sign other agreements with tax havens dotted across the world. It is estimated that more that Sh500 billion stolen from the country is stashed in tax havens across the world. Some of the popular destinations preferred by individuals and corporates include Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Mauritius, Bahamas, New Jersey, Monaco, Isle of Man and United Kingdom.

FRACCK obligates Kenya and the three partners to establish a steering committee comprising of the of the Office of President as the convener, Attorney General, National Treasury, Asset Recovery Agency, Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission and ambassadors, high Commissioners or government representatives from all the partners.

The committee will meet twice a year under the chairmanship of a representative from the Office of the President to identify potential assets to be recovered and decide unanimously on priorities for the use of returned funds.

Further, the committee will monitor the progress in returning assets, receive reports of the progress and outcomes of projects being funded and learn lessons for future returns.

This means that Switzerland and the other partners will have to collaborate more actively in investigations with the countries that have been defrauded by providing information on bank accounts and the amount of money hidden there in and the maze of collaborating individuals and organisations that aid the thievery.

“Switzerland will return financial assets that have been blocked – from Anglo Leasing and other crimes. Switzerland and Kenya enjoy a common interest in fighting corruption. Through the partnership, we will know how best to return the assets,” Swiss President Berset said after signing the pact with President Kenyatta.

Beaten path

With the agreement, the partners will be walking on an already beaten path. Last year UK’s anti-corruption agency Serious Fraud Office (SFO) returned to Kenya some Sh52 million seized from the British printing firm convicted of paying out hefty bribes, codenamed ‘chicken’, to Kenyan electoral and examination officials.

SFO said that Kenyan taxpayers – who bore the brunt of inflated tenders that were then paid in bribes – are entitled to receive the £349,057.39 (Sh52 million) that Smith & Ouzman paid Kenyan officials to win lucrative tenders at the Interim Independent Electoral Commission (IIEC) and Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec).

Two executives of the UK security printing were found guilty and jailed for four and a half years. The government used the proceeds to buy seven ambulances that were handed to the counties of Laikipia, Wajir, West Pokot, Kitui, Elgeyo Marakwet and Nairobi.

Last year, Jersey and Kenya also signed an agreement for the return of more than Sh380 million assets allegedly recovered from Former Cabinet Minister Chris Okemo and ex-Kenya Power and Lighting Company boss Samuel Gichuru. On Friday the duo suffered a major setback after the Supreme Court Friday set aside a decision of the Court of Appeal outlawing their extradition.

They are accused of having received bribes amounting to hundreds of millions of shillings from international companies between 1999 and 2002.

The amount received in bribes from the companies is pegged at Sh902 million and was allegedly paid through various companies like Windward Trading Ltd which has admitted that it credited hundreds of millions of shillings to its bank accounts in 1999 with the full knowledge that the funds were proceeds of corruption.

In 2003, the Kenyan government commissioned the risk consultancy firm Kroll to investigate illicit flows stashed in foreign accounts. The probe found out that more than Sh200 billion at the current exchange rate was stolen and kept in secret Swiss, Britain, Luxembourg and several Caribbean nations’ accounts.

The ‘Preliminary Report’ has never been released but what was said to be the ‘Consolidated Report’ was made public when parts of it were published over three years later via an anonymous ‘Wikileak’ on the Internet on 30 August, 2007.

Bank accounts

The assets accumulated included multimillion pound properties in London, New York and South Africa, as well as a 10,000-hectare ranch in Australia and bank accounts containing hundreds of millions of pounds.

The other looted funds include over Sh160 billion from the Goldenberg scandal and Sh112 billion from Anglo-Leasing scam. Last year Switzerland said that it had frozen some Sh200 million stashed in the country from the Anglo-Leasing scam. The agreement will pave way for the repatriation of the money amount and much more hidden in the secret accounts.

Over the years the world’s biggest banks, law firms, accounting entities and financial have worked hand in glove to design secretive offshore havens for their tax and law dodging clients.

The global financial secrecy industry has thrived in perpetuating multiple evils like fraud, tax evasion, escape from financial regulations, public funds embezzlement, insider trading in corporates, bribery, money laundering, and plenty more to feed into these secretive shelters. This well oiled looting has deprived poorer countries of tax and allowed hemorrhage of capital into secrecy jurisdictions as they are forced to rely on foreign aid handouts.