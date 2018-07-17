Disease to cost coffee farmers Sh1b loses after diseases

Githinji Mwangi

Coffee farmers in Kirinyaga county will lose up to Sh1 billion following an outbreak of four coffee diseases namely coffee berry disease (CBD) coffee rust, Bacterial Blight of Coffee (BBC) disease and Solai-Elgon die back, which strikes mostly during cold, rainy seasons.

According to Kirinyaga County director of cooperatives Nyaga Kiiri, the ministry was projecting to harvest about 35 million kilogrammes of coffee this year, but the disease outbreak may affect over 10 million kilogrammes which translates to over Sh1 billion.

The director revealed that the diseases attacked coffee trees following a prolonged cold season, heavy rains and increasing resistance to some chemicals used to spray the crops.

“The disease is contagious is difficult to control because the soil is too wet, which is a haven for the bacteria,” said Nyaga.

Rainy season

Most farmers interviewed by People Daily lamented that bacterial blight disease caused100 per cent loss with most farmers saying they are set to lose an entire crop.

A spot check revealed that dozens of trees have been affected, with the leaves drying from the tip downwards. It is also affecting developing berries.

‘“The diseases have greatly affected us and many of us could be losing the entire crop,’’ said John Muchira from Kabare Coffee Society.

Agricultural officers say that blight usually attacks crops during the rainy season and has so far attacked tens of coffee plantations in the county and is proving difficult to control for most farmers.

“I have been forced to buy very expensive chemicals for my coffee trees after getting advice from agricultural officers but so far I continue to loose hundreds of kilos every day,’’ said a dejected farmer.