Revenge never eases the pain of a break-up

Joseph Hellon

One of the most painful experiences in life is that brought by a broken relationship. As social beings, we’re wired to get the highest fulfilment when we share not only what we have, but our very own lives with those we love. The level of trust and vulnerability it takes to share life with someone else is astronomical. It’s almost akin to chancing with one’s very existence. The interesting thing about life is that the higher the risk of failure or loss, the greater the benefits. Since few people are ever willing to risk their comfort and futures, even fewer get to enjoy the benefits of lasting and fulfilling relationships.

It’s unfortunate, however, to note that more and more marriages are breaking and some don’t even go beyond honeymoon. What exactly should a victim of a broken relationship do? One of the things that they should never do is try to get even. Anyone who thinks that revenge is the way out of pain is like a student who hides from an exam only for them to be forced to do the very same exam at a later date. Whatever we avoid to deal with conclusively always returns later. This is why procrastination is one of the worst ways of approaching challenges.

The deceptive nature of revenge is such that it makes the revenger drunk with the adrenaline of getting even. In the meantime, their wounded emotions go unattended and the emotional infection develops into gangrene. This further develops into a cauterised heart. This type of a heart is so hardened that it will defend itself against all feelings and emotions, positive ones included.

The rule of the thumb is that no action should ever be taken when emotions are high and volatile. At this time, reason is minimum and all decisions made are never subjected to proper evaluation and tests. In this case, we can’t afford to underestimate the power of the mind. Emotions push us to act because of their precautionary nature. They act like a litmus paper that tests the acidic nature of a chemical. The mind, however, goes beyond what the emotions say and evaluates the matter at hand, looking for the best solutions and action plans. A jilted lover or a victim of a broken relationship should, therefore, employ more thinking and less action as they look for the best way to deal with their pain.