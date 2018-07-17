From newspapers to beautiful bracelets

I love finding ways to turn everyday common items, which would otherwise go into the garbage, into beautiful memorable pieces. So, when I came across Afrique Craft, a group of two men namely Richard Mwanzia and Kennedy Mutesia who make beautiful beads from recycled newspaper, I had to share the idea with you. They are currently based at Maasai Market and they get orders from as far as Uganda .So, before taking that stack of old magazines to the dustbin, remember one magazine page yields enough beads for three bracelets. For the bracelets,the prices range from Sh50 to Sh100. Here is how to do it.

Step 1-Gather small pieces of newspapers then cut the papers to your own desirable shape. After this, rip the paper into small pieces then put the pieces of newspapers into a large pot.

Step 2– Pour enough boiling water over the paper to cover and allow it to sit for an hour or so.

Step 3-Stir the mixture to help break it down a bit and drain as much water out of the paper as you can.

Step 4- Go ahead and add enough glue to the paper to help it hold together in a ball shape then roll the paper into round balls being sure to squeeze out as much moisture as you can while rolling.

Step 5– Let them dry for a few days – rolling them every several hours – until they are completely dry and later sand each bead with a bit of sandpaper to remove rough edges.

Step 6-Drill a hole in each bead that is big enough for the material that you want to string them with. Finish up by painting them with left-over craft paint and give a coat of varnish.