Board appoints Jared Omondi as the acting CEO of KPLC

The government has appointed a new management team at the Kenya Power company to serve on an interim term of three months.

The move comes after 13 top managers at the power distribution firm including Managing Director Ken Tarus and his predecessor Dr. Ben Chumo were arrested and arraigned over irregular supply tenders.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter says the new team led by Jared Omondi Otieno will take over operations pending the outcome of the case facing their colleagues.