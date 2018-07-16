Bet winner falls in love after Russian experience

She went, explored and fell in love and now Jackline Vulenywa has started saving for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to have a repeat experience after having a trip of a lifetime at this year’s World Cup in Russia.

Vulenywa who won the Safari Bet jackpot on July 6 after placing a jackpot bet of Sh95 and getting all 10 matches correctly, to secure the treat thanks to Safari Bet and the official exclusive sales agent of match hospitality in Kenya, Bunson Travel, was in Russia for five days and watched the World Cup semi-final match between England and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

“It was an experience of a life time and I have decided to start saving for the next event in Qatar in 2022 so that I dont miss the extravaganza just in case I’m not lucky again to win the Safari Bet jackpot,” said an excited Vulenywa after she returned on Saturday.

She added: “Being a Manchester United fan, it was great watching United players Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young and Marcus Rashford live, playing for England against Croatia, but unfortunately they lost.”

Vulenywa who was staying at the five-star Hotel Salute in Moscow also lauded the tourist sites in Russia which she visited during her stay there and the country’s hospitality.

Bunson Travel partenered with Safaribet to amplify Safaribet Kenya’s belief of creating social, fun and unforgettable customer experiences through the 2018 Russia World Cup.

To qualify for the Russia trip, punters had to play for the jackpot whose prize was a fully paid trip, inclusive of airfares and accommodation, with travel partners Bunson Travel taking care of hospitality for the winners from Nairobi to Moscow and back.