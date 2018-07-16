Sports

Police pay heavy tax after Ushuru run riot in Toyoyo NSL match

Barry Silah July 16, 2018
Zachary Gathu of KCB (left) challenges for the ball with Patrick Macharia of Ushuru in a past NSL match at Camp Toyoyo. PHOTO: RODGERS NDEGWA

New signing Maxwell Kavel hit a brace as 10 man Ushuru spanked Kenya Police 3-0 yesterday at Camp Toyoyo in the National Super League  (NSL).

The burly attacker who came on as a second half substitute used his strength to  good effect thus scoring goals in the 79th and 85th minutes to put the contest out of reach. Ushuru now on 45 points had skipper Oscar Mbugua opening the floodgates with a deft left foot shot well beyond Police custodian Anthony Obonyo in the 16th minute off Alex Sunga’s cross.

It was a busy first half which saw at least five corners from Ushuru in the first quarter of the match. Lanky Billy Oporia missing two sitters while Mbugua and Sunga forced Obonyo into sublime saves.

The second half was punchier from Charles Omondi’s Police side as they sought an equaliser through Clinton Kisanga and substitute youngster Abraham Dawo.

They prodded the ball forward with urgency as the backline of Ushuru manned by Fredrick Kentille and Nelson Marosewe closed shop.

Coach Kenyatta’s brilliance after that paid off as he replaced Sunga and bringing in giant Kavel; an off-season recruit from Kenyatta National Hospital as he switched formation to 4-4-1.On his first touch, he got set up by skipper Mbugua and he escaped the attention of Stephen Baraka from the left to send a scorcher and six minutes later he earned his second with a deep lob to send his bench on a wild frenzy as he ran to hug his coach on the touchline.

“I think we controlled the match well and our goal of getting full points worked. I am happy with our discipline and how well we neutralised our opponents,” said Kenyatta whose side are back at the helm.

Elsewhere at Mbaraki Sports Club, visiting FC Talanta and Coast Stima drew 1-1 in a controversy-filled match. Unlucky Talanta had three of their players dismissed thus occasioning drama.

