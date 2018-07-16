Agwanda leads Sony rout of Sofapaka as dominance persists

Lynette Matheka and Viden Ochieng

Goals from Kevin Wesonga and Enock Agwanda on either side of Sony Sugar’s match against Sofapaka denied the latter a chance to close in on leaders Gor Mahia on the standings since a win would have brought the deference down to six points as opposed to the current nine.

Wesonga’s goal came in the 43rd minute off a header while Agwanda capitalised on a goalkeeping mistake by Wycliffe Kasaya, who punched the ball back into play giving the striker the chance to give Sony the winner in the 70th minute. With the win, Sony have 24 points from 23 matches and lie dangerously in position 15, one point above Vihiga United. Sofapaka remained second despite the loss, three points ahead of third placed Ulinzi and nine shy of leaders Gor who have four matches in hand.

Ulinzi moved third courtesy of a converted penalty by Oliver Ruto after Churchill Muloma was brought down in the box. The second goal was headed home by Oscar Wamalwa.

In another match, Chemilil won their match 1-0 against Nzoia Sugar who were without the services of KPL’s top scorer Elvis Rupia. With the win Chemilil are 14th on the log at 24 points from 23 matches, same as Sony but with a better goal difference.

AFC Leopards has been charged for crowd trouble witnessed during their league match against Kakamega Homeboyz.

The match played at Bukhungu Stadium a fortnight ago, was halted for over one hour after Ingwe fans protested a disallowed goal from Whyvonne Isuza.

It took police intervention for the match to resume as AFC Leopards went on to lose 3-0 courtesy of a brace from Allan Wanga and another goal from Ali Bhai.