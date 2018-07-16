South Africa’s Simon spices up to Karen Masters’ flavour

South African pro Thabang Simon (pictured) strongly believes that he will put up a good showing at the new tournament on the Sunshine Tour, the KCB Karen Masters at Karen Country Club, which tees off on Thursday.

The event which has attracted 32 pros and four amateurs from Kenya will be curtain raised by the Pro-am Tuesday.

“I have got a good feeling I am going to do well in Kenya,” Simon said as he prepares for the tournament which is sponsored by the Kenya Commercial Bank. “That is pretty sure. I have been there and I know the course. The way I am striking the ball is good. I have got a chance of doing well.”

Even though his memories of playing in the East African country are no longer so clear, but he is optimistic that he will again produce good results as he did before.

“The last time I played Kenya was in 2009 or 2008, something like that. I played twice or three times on that course. I did well on my first and second year, but I missed the cut in the third year. I was not playing well that year,” he said.

But the Soweto Country Club player will have to improve his putting which saw him missing the cut at the Sun City Challenge last month and Big Easy Tour 6 last week.

“At Sun City I did not putt well. I hit the ball well, but my putting still needs some attention. I have been struggling with my putting for the past few weeks. I lost at the IGT as well and if I had putted well I could have won that thing. My putting was just out. But from tee to green I am happy. I am hitting a lot of greens and lot of fairways. I will just have to make those putts,” Simon said.

The 42-year-old player who makes up the field of 156 entries for the KBC Karen Masters is pleased with the discipline he introduced into his game of late which he believes helped him to do well on the Big Easy Tour, besides missing the cut at BET 6 last week. He started with sharing 15that the BET 2, tied for third at the BET 3 and finished tied second at the BET 5.

“I have just changed my mindset, just practice, get on the golf course. Just play your normal game. I stopped some other things like alcohol, I cut those things out.