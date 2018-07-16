Player grievances threaten Gor Mahia’s season after third-place finish in Cecafa

SportPesa Premier League (SPL) champions Gor Mahia’s promising season has descended into tumult as entitled players and divided officials threaten to ruin what could be K’Ogalo’s second most memorable season after the 1987 Mandela Cup-winning year.

The sulking players are threatening to boycott Wednesday’s CAF Confederation Cup groups stage tie against Young Africans of Tanzania while club chairman Ambrose Rachier cut short his FIFA World Cup experience in Russia to steady the sinking ship. He has vowed to crack the whip on wayward executive committee members.

Team captain Harun Shakava took to social media to express his frustration and readiness to face the consequences but then pulled down his post after a barrage of critical reactions to his post.

“I am not in my team as a scapegoat. I have not seen this before by the way, maybe good things come with negative things.

For me as a leader I am ready for anything and I have informed everybody in the team and waiting for outcome.” Shakava wrote on Saturday but pulled down the post shortly afterwards

Tension gradually built at K’Ogalo as the high achieving playing unit demands for more monetary incentives from each feat have not fully been heeded.

The management dished out Sh1.8 million of Sh3 million proceeds from SportPesa Super Cup to the players but failed to dispatch 20 per cent of Sh27 million CAF Group stage takings, sparking rebellion from the team.

Gor took part in the 2018 Kagame Cup under protest and lost to Azam in a limp semi final display but went ahead beat JKU for third place.

Consequently, the team resorted to unorthodox means of agitation by appealing to CECAFA to hand them, in cash, the Sh1 million paid to second runners up. When CECAFA rebuffed their plea, the players boycotted the medal ceremony last Friday forcing the regional body’s hand to mete out a two-year ban on Gor.

The players who had erstwhile carried themselves with civility has prompted the club to explore possible causes of the mutiny and Rachier pointed a finger at a section of elected officials. “I know the current challenges we are experiencing in the club are instigated by a section of club officials.

They are elected officials and I cannot do much as a person but will convene an official meeting and take stern measures,” Rachier said

The ministry of sports had promised to pay their air fares to all continental assignments and booked tickets to South Africa for their return leg tie against Supersport United.

An unnamed person canceled their booking on the eve of travel leaving the team stranded until Nairobi governor Mike Sonko stepped in.

K’Ogalo have three high profile matches in the next 14 days involving Yanga and AFC Leopards

