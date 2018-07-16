Woman MP in hotel drama over marriage certificate

Drama unfolded in Kericho town after a hotel allegedly denied Laikipia Woman Rep Catherine Waruguru and her spouse access citing lack of evidence they were a married.

Waruguru protested after she was denied accommodation at Sunshine Upperhill hotel.

The facility has a strict rule requiring couples to produce marriage certificates before checking in.

Waruguru was in Kericho to visit her father-in-law.

“I checked in at the hotel at 4pm and filled the registration card which indicated my name and my husband’s and was given room 402,” she said.

The legislator said after dinner at her in-laws, accompanied by her husband, they went back to the hotel only to be turned away.

“Is there any law that requires a female or male who wish to spend a night in a hotel to produce a marriage certificate?” she asked.

Waruguru said the incident had embarrassed her as a leader and would raise the issue in Parliament.

“We will not allow married people to suffer embarrassment in the hands of hospitality industry players who feel someone cannot spend money in a hotel in a dignified way until they produce a marriage certificate,” she said.

Contacted, hotel manager Frank Kirui said they reserve the right of admission, adding that their tradition of not admitting unmarried couples is always made known at the first instance to customers seeking accommodation.

The establishment is the second to make such a rule after Muriu’s Guest House in Nakuru town made it a policy 15 years ago that no couples could spend a night at the facility without producing a marriage certificate or other documentary evidence to prove the legitimacy of their union.

They have even gone ahead and written it on their wall “There is no room here for illicit sex!”

Deter adultery

When the two-storey guesthouse was opened by the Provost of the Anglican Church Cathedral the Venerable Philip Obwogi in May 2003, the raft of morality rules turned many prospective guests away.

Investors in hospitality industry, mostly staunch believers, have embraced the policy of locking guests without marriage certificates to deter adultery, among other reasons.

Meanwhile, Kibe Muriu, the owner of Muriu’s Guest House, believes he is playing his role in fighting the spread of Aids and protecting young women from exploitation.

In an earlier interview, he said his idea to have a no-illicit-sex guesthouse “was in response to the widespread conversion of many lodging houses in major towns into sex dens where college girls and even married women engage in sex for cash, especially during the day.