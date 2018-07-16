Two other Kenya Power top officials arrested

Another top Kenya Power official has been arrested barely 24 hours after the company’s former chief executive Ben Chumo was put behind bars for alleged abuse of office.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) yesterday reported the incarceration the company’s Information and Communication Technology general manager Samuel Ndirangu (pictured).

On the other hand, Labour and Transport Projects manager Eng John Njehia, presented himself to DCI headquarters yesterday morning, heeding the detectives’ orders.

“Eng John Mwaura Njehia, manager, Labour and Transport Projects was summoned and presented himself at DCI headquarters today morning (yesterday),” DCI tweeted.

The arrests follow a crackdown by the DCI on Saturday that saw Chumo and two others arrested for suspicion of engaging in economic crimes.

Chumo was arrested alongside company secretary Beatrice Meso and the general manager for Regional Coordination Peter Mwicigi.