Respect public officers, Matiang’i tells Senate

People Daily July 16, 2018
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i  has warned elected leaders against harassing, intimidating  and humiliating members of the provincial administration in public.

The CS singled out an incident in Nakuru  last week where the  Senate committee investigating the Solai dam tragedy, led by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr allegedly harassed area county commissioner Joshua Nkatha and other officials who appeared  before it.

Speaking in Nyamira over the weekend, Matiang’i said   he had written a protest letter to Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka  over the incident.

“I am not saying other officers working under me are angels but they need to be respected,” said Matiang’i.

