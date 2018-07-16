Respect public officers, Matiang’i tells Senate

Evans Nyakundi

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has warned elected leaders against harassing, intimidating and humiliating members of the provincial administration in public.

The CS singled out an incident in Nakuru last week where the Senate committee investigating the Solai dam tragedy, led by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr allegedly harassed area county commissioner Joshua Nkatha and other officials who appeared before it.

Speaking in Nyamira over the weekend, Matiang’i said he had written a protest letter to Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka over the incident.

“I am not saying other officers working under me are angels but they need to be respected,” said Matiang’i.