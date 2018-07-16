Kibera residents relocate as notice expires

Some residents of Kibera slums affected by the construction of the Sh2.1 billion Langata-Ngong road have vacated Kichinjio village with the 12-day notice by National Building Inspectorate (NBI) expiring today.

However, other residents living in the affected area have vowed to stay put until the government compensates them or offers an alternative residence.

Evans Mutisya, while vacating from the house he has stayed for 15 years, said the government was at liberty to use its land.

“There are no title deeds for land here. It is a public land hence we have no option but to leave and allow development to take place,” he said.

On compensation, Mutisya said if the government finds it fit to give them a token, they will appreciate.

“It will be difficult to convince the government to compensate people who have been on the public land. I have decided to vacate before the deadline to avoid confrontation,” said Mutisya.

The 4.2km dual carriageway, also known as “Missing Link 12” or the Ngong Road-Kibera-Kungu Karumba-Langata link road, has been under construction since 2016.

But Jackson Vilili, who has lived in the area for 30 years, remained adamant, saying he will not vacate.

“We have been living here as squatters. We went to court in 2013 and the case is ongoing. If we are going to be evicted, it will be contempt of court,” said Vilili.

Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) last week insisted the affected residents must vacate. Kura acting director general Silas Kinoti said the road project has delayed attracting charges by contractor, who is expected to finish the project before the end of the year.

Continue unhindered

“Residents were in agreement the road should continue unhindered with efforts made to ensure those affected are considered for support while relocating,” said Kinoti.

His statement came after Kura, Kenya National Human Right Commission chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori and National Land Commission vice chair Abigael Mukolwe met the affected residents to resolve the dispute.

Tension is growing with residents planning demonstrations today, when the 12-day notice expires.